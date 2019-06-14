Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 265,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $6,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,551,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 3,302,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Euronav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Euronav stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

