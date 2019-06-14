Citigroup Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in CommVault Systems by 4,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,642,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 16,294,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $24,847,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $21,656,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 554,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 240,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

