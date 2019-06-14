Citigroup Trims Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Target Price to $6.50

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EROS opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Eros International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eros International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eros International by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eros International by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eros International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eros International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

