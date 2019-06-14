CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Vicor stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $180,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $368,641.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $433,014 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vicor by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

