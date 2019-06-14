ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 352,533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Science Applications International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

