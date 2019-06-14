ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $34,439,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $21,714,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $12,378,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

