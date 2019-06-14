CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. 288,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,356. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $204.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,865,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $420,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.87.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

