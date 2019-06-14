Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.97.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $43,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,004,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,917,718,000 after buying an additional 2,205,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,130,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,559,939,000 after buying an additional 430,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,856,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,153,198,000 after buying an additional 828,273 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

