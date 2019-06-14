Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.23.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1,673.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

