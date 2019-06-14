Comerica Incorporated to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,854,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

