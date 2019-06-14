Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.94 ($10.39).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.21 ($7.22) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €9.81 ($11.41). The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.