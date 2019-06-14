Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 344 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $101.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $101.39.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

