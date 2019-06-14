Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 331,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

