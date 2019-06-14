Contents Protocol (CPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.51 or 0.08546823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040816 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,463,804 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.