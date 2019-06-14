COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COVTY. Barclays upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC cut COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

