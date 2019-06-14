Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,299 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $102.85 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

