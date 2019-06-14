Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 6,923 Shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS alerts:

BMV:BWX opened at $28.42 on Friday. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a fifty-two week low of $544.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/crabel-capital-management-llc-sells-6923-shares-of-spdr-s-tr-barclays-intl-treas-bmvbwx.html.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.