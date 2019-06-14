Cream (CRM) Price Down 25.8% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Cream has a total market cap of $64,266.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Cream has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01796877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00310733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010774 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006760 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

