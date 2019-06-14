Critical Comparison: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. Fiesta Restaurant Group (NYSE:FRGI)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arcos Dorados and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.83%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $3.08 billion 0.47 $36.85 million $0.18 38.94 Fiesta Restaurant Group $688.60 million 0.57 $7.79 million $0.60 23.77

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 1.64% 12.41% 2.78% Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.86% 6.55% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Arcos Dorados on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 139 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 162 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 30 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

