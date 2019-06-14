Critical Contrast: iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) & George Weston (NASDAQ:WNGRF)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get iFresh alerts:

1.4% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of iFresh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iFresh and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. iFresh does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

iFresh has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $126.88 million 0.14 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -17.17 George Weston $37.47 billion 0.31 $442.89 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -6.49% -261.43% -16.37% George Weston -0.18% 6.87% 2.16%

Summary

George Weston beats iFresh on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. As of January 22, 2019, it operated nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. As of February 8, 2019, iFresh Inc. operates as a subsidiary of HK Xu Ding Co, Limited.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift cards, and telecommunication services in approximately 2,300 corporate, franchised, and associate-owned locations. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix names that offer over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, cosmetics and fragrances, seasonal products, and household essentials; and Shoppers Home Health Care stores, which sells and services assisted-living devices, medical equipment, home-care products, and durable mobility equipment to institutional and retail customers. This segment also provides specialty drug distribution, pharmacy, and patient support services, as well as pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages retail and commercial real estate consisting of 435 properties primarily focusing on supermarket-anchored shopping centers, supermarkets, and other commercial properties; and industrial, office, and residential properties. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.