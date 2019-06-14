Critical Contrast: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) versus Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million 16.19 -$30.09 million ($10.80) -0.18 Jounce Therapeutics $65.20 million 2.33 -$27.38 million ($0.84) -5.49

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 153.07%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -1,250.20% N/A -143.81% Jounce Therapeutics -41.13% -26.05% -11.68%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

