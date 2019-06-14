Critical Contrast: Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) & True Nature (NASDAQ:TNTY)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and True Nature’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.08 -$14.87 million N/A N/A True Nature N/A N/A -$1.41 million N/A N/A

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -39.80% -74.92% -24.68% True Nature N/A N/A -21,584.71%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and True Nature, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

True Nature beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

