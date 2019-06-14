Critical Review: RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) & BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RENAULT S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. RENAULT S A/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RENAULT S A/ADR and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT S A/ADR 0 1 2 1 3.00 BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT S A/ADR $67.81 billion 0.28 $3.90 billion $2.87 4.51 BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR $969.87 million 3.15 $154.12 million N/A N/A

RENAULT S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RENAULT S A/ADR beats BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including collecting commissions for loans, sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchasing inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. It also exports its products worldwide. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

