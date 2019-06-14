Crown 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,264.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Crown has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $5,264.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,439.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.04905693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01450221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,373,089 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

