CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,012.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

