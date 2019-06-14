Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Charles W. Matthews Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Charles W. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CFR opened at $92.96 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

