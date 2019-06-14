CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 152.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/cvs-health-corp-nysecvs-shares-sold-by-first-national-bank-of-omaha.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.