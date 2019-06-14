Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $449,770.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,135 shares of company stock worth $1,822,245. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $10,097,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.