David F. D’alessandro Sells 10,100 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director David F. D’alessandro sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $70,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,239 shares in the company, valued at $481,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VSLR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,965. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 742.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

