DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $343,000 Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.28 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 549.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,218.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,012 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,352.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $226,775. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Laidlaw set a $18.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

