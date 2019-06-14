Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.07.

Shares of ARW opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,801,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,030,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,728,000 after buying an additional 64,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

