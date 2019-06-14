Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.72 ($71.76).

ETR:LXS opened at €46.76 ($54.37) on Friday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

