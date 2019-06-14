Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 129.04 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.