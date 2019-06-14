Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €46.13 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.67 ($51.94).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DWNI stock opened at €37.17 ($43.22) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

