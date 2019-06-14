Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,352 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $232.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

