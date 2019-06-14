Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.76 Million Stake in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C&F Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C&F Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in C&F Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

CFFI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. C&F Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 15.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

