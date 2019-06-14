Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Docusign stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,990. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docusign by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Docusign by 1,075.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 706.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 141,273 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

