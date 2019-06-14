Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $78.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

