Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on D. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $78.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.