Dragonglass Price Tops $0.0002 (DGS)

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Dragonglass token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Dragonglass has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Dragonglass has a market cap of $76,475.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dragonglass Token Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,499,592,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,731,339 tokens. Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonglass

Dragonglass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonglass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

