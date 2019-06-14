Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DIG opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

