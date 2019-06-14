Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.85. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,161. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, COO Scott Murphy sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 419,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,126,000 after acquiring an additional 406,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

