Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 533 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $124.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

