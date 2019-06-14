Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewater Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.70 on Friday. Edgewater Technology has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Edgewater Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

