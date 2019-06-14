Edwin A. Guiles Buys 2,716 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cubic stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.88 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,956,000 after buying an additional 626,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,488,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 815,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daruma Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 540,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

