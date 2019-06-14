Elan Moriah Sells 16,308 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $922,380.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $106,615.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Elan Moriah sold 11,559 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $721,975.14.

On Friday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,690. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

