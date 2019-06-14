Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $155,050.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $250,525.20.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.41. 35,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,078. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $193.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

