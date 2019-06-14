EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We reiterate our OP rating and $6 PT. Key Points EMKR guided the acquisition to be accretive by the end of the corporate average and an end market focus on tactical defense navigation with a similar base of customers (Raytheon, Lockheed) as well as emerging commercial aviation exposure (Boeing 777X). SDI is based in Concord, CA with 140 employees half of whom are engaged in manufacturing in the company’s owned 100,000 sq foot facility valued at an estimated $13.5M by EMKR.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of EMCORE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.51 on Monday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

