Emercoin Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $50,419.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,035,960 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.