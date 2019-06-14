Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $498,249.63 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $498,249.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

WARNING: “Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $498,249.63 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/essent-group-ltd-nyseesnt-cfo-sells-498249-63-in-stock.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.